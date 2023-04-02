Babylon (BBLN) & The Competition Head to Head Contrast

Babylon (NYSE:BBLN – Get Rating) is one of 34 publicly-traded companies in the “Health services” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Babylon to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Babylon and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Babylon 0 3 2 0 2.40 Babylon Competitors 9 154 302 0 2.63

Babylon presently has a consensus target price of $53.08, indicating a potential upside of 942.89%. As a group, “Health services” companies have a potential upside of 30.76%. Given Babylon’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Babylon is more favorable than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Babylon $1.11 billion -$221.45 million -0.19 Babylon Competitors $1.43 billion -$99.23 million -5.76

This table compares Babylon and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Babylon’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Babylon. Babylon is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.8% of shares of all “Health services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 38.5% of Babylon shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.0% of shares of all “Health services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Babylon and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Babylon -39.85% N/A -88.51% Babylon Competitors -123.13% -179.44% -25.83%

Volatility and Risk

Babylon has a beta of 2.57, meaning that its share price is 157% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Babylon’s rivals have a beta of 1.52, meaning that their average share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Babylon

Babylon Holdings Limited operates as a digital healthcare company. It offers end-to-end care solution that facilities through its digital health suite, virtual care, in-person medical care, and post-care offerings. The company also provides Babylon Cloud services. It operates in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

