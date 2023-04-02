BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 577,800 shares, an increase of 16.1% from the February 28th total of 497,500 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 109,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 2,291 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $210,772.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in BancFirst during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BancFirst during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in BancFirst by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in BancFirst by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 745 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in BancFirst during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. 45.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BancFirst Trading Up 2.0 %

Several research firms recently weighed in on BANF. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on BancFirst from $97.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th.

NASDAQ BANF opened at $83.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. BancFirst has a twelve month low of $79.91 and a twelve month high of $118.07. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.23 and its 200 day moving average is $90.83.

BancFirst Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. BancFirst’s payout ratio is presently 27.73%.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending, depository and funds transfer services, collections, safe deposit boxes, cash management services, retail brokerage services, and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers.

