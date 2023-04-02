Banco Comercial Português (OTCMKTS:BPCGF) Upgraded to Buy by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Banco Comercial Português (OTCMKTS:BPCGF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Banco Comercial Português Stock Performance
Shares of BPCGF opened at $0.22 on Wednesday. Banco Comercial Português has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $0.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.16.
Banco Comercial Português Company Profile
