Band Protocol (BAND) Price Reaches $1.78 on Top Exchanges

Band Protocol (BAND) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. One Band Protocol token can now be purchased for about $1.78 or 0.00006310 BTC on popular exchanges. Band Protocol has a market cap of $220.68 million and approximately $9.11 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Band Protocol has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Band Protocol Token Profile

Band Protocol was first traded on September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 133,049,551 tokens and its circulating supply is 124,249,552 tokens. Band Protocol’s official website is bandprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Band Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Band Protocol is medium.com/bandprotocol. Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Band Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol is a Secure, Scalable, Blockchain-Agnostic Decentralized Oracle platform that aggregates and connects real-world data and APIs to smart contracts.Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. It provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate.Band Protocol aims to Ensure Interoperability between Smart Contracts and the Rest of the WorldOne of the biggest challenges for the any decentralized application is to have access to trusted data and services over the traditional Web 2.0. Band Protocol tries to tackle this problem by building a decentralized bridge to enable secure interoperabilities between smart contracts and the traditional web.Blockchain data provided by: [ATOMScan](https://atomscan.com/band-protocol) (total supply)“

