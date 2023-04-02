Bank of America Increases Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Price Target to $63.00

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Bank of America from $62.00 to $63.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $71.92.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

Intra-Cellular Therapies Price Performance

ITCI stock opened at $54.15 on Wednesday. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 12 month low of $42.01 and a 12 month high of $66.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.11 and its 200 day moving average is $49.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of -19.91 and a beta of 1.13.

Insider Activity at Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies ( NASDAQ:ITCI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $87.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.97 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 102.37% and a negative return on equity of 35.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 242.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.05) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark Neumann sold 15,604 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total transaction of $847,453.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,462,361.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, EVP Mark Neumann sold 15,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total value of $847,453.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,462,361.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 53,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $2,689,225.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 268,827 shares of company stock valued at $12,596,937 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 11.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 157,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,615,000 after acquiring an additional 16,454 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 5.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 385,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,591,000 after acquiring an additional 18,999 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the first quarter worth $349,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 25.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 71.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 7,558 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

(Get Rating)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.