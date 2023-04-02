Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Beam Global in a report on Monday, February 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $26.33.

Shares of NASDAQ BEEM opened at $15.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $160.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.55. Beam Global has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $26.09.

In other Beam Global news, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 4,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $82,468.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,704,835.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Beam Global by 184.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 37,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 24,353 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Beam Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Bard Associates Inc. increased its position in Beam Global by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 64,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP increased its position in Beam Global by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 116,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 25,473 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Beam Global by 178.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 11,761 shares during the period. 20.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beam Global engages in the invention, design, engineering, manufacture, and sale of solar powered products. It offers solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions for electric vehicle charging infrastructure, out of home advertising platforms, and energy security and disaster preparedness.

