Beldex (BDX) Trading Down 10.2% Over Last 7 Days

Beldex (BDX) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. In the last seven days, Beldex has traded down 10.2% against the US dollar. Beldex has a total market cap of $223.77 million and approximately $1.87 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0557 or 0.00000198 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,796.25 or 0.06386151 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001351 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00061581 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00021142 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00039441 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000243 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00006824 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00017885 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,913,712,352 coins and its circulating supply is 4,019,252,314 coins. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.

The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.

Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of [Beldex exchange](https://www.cryptocompare.com/exchanges/beldex/overview) and [Beldex wallet](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/beldex-wallet/).”

Beldex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

