Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.
Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
BLCM opened at $0.33 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.65. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.23 and a 1 year high of $2.20.
About Bellicum Pharmaceuticals
Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing cellular immunotherapies for cancers and orphan inherited blood disorders. The firm uses its proprietary chemical induction of dimerization that controls components of the immune system in real time.
