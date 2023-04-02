Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

BLCM opened at $0.33 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.65. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.23 and a 1 year high of $2.20.

Institutional Trading of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals

About Bellicum Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals stock. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BLCM Get Rating ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 36,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. HRT Financial LP owned 0.42% of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 28.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing cellular immunotherapies for cancers and orphan inherited blood disorders. The firm uses its proprietary chemical induction of dimerization that controls components of the immune system in real time.

