Berenberg Bank Lowers WithSecure Oyj (OTCMKTS:FSOYF) to Hold

Berenberg Bank lowered shares of WithSecure Oyj (OTCMKTS:FSOYF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Nordea Equity Research raised shares of WithSecure Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

WithSecure Oyj Price Performance

Shares of FSOYF stock opened at C$1.42 on Wednesday. WithSecure Oyj has a 52 week low of C$1.42 and a 52 week high of C$6.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.47.

About WithSecure Oyj

WithSecure Oyj operates in corporate security business worldwide. Its software and services include WithSecure Elements, a cloud based security platform to reduce risk, complexity, and inefficiency; WithSecure Elements Endpoint Protection, a cloud-native AI-powered endpoint protection solution; WithSecure Business Suite for organization's security challenges; WithSecure Elements Endpoint Detection and Response; WithSecure Elements Vulnerability Management, a cloud-based vulnerability scanner that covers network, assets, deep web, and compliance; and WithSecure Elements Collaboration Protection; and WithSecure Cloud Protection for Salesforce.

