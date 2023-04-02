BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Short Interest Down 8.7% in March

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,460,000 shares, a decline of 8.7% from the February 28th total of 5,980,000 shares. Approximately 9.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.
BigCommerce Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BIGC opened at $8.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 4.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.88. BigCommerce has a 12 month low of $7.74 and a 12 month high of $24.10.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
BIGC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on BigCommerce from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on BigCommerce from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America downgraded BigCommerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on BigCommerce from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on BigCommerce from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.12.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BigCommerce
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BigCommerce during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in BigCommerce by 81.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in BigCommerce by 351.3% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,539 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 29.6% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 6,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About BigCommerce
BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BigCommerce (BIGC)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/27 – 3/31
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.