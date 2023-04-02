BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Short Interest Down 8.7% in March

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGCGet Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,460,000 shares, a decline of 8.7% from the February 28th total of 5,980,000 shares. Approximately 9.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.

BigCommerce Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BIGC opened at $8.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 4.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.88. BigCommerce has a 12 month low of $7.74 and a 12 month high of $24.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BIGC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on BigCommerce from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on BigCommerce from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America downgraded BigCommerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on BigCommerce from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on BigCommerce from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BigCommerce news, insider Robert Kaloustian sold 4,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total transaction of $38,586.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,880 shares in the company, valued at $661,939.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BigCommerce news, insider Robert Kaloustian sold 4,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total transaction of $38,586.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,880 shares in the company, valued at $661,939.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 575,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $5,756,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,048 shares in the company, valued at $460,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 592,007 shares of company stock worth $5,909,058. 31.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BigCommerce

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BigCommerce during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in BigCommerce by 81.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in BigCommerce by 351.3% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,539 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 29.6% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 6,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

Featured Stories

