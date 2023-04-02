BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Short Interest Down 8.7% in March

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,460,000 shares, a decline of 8.7% from the February 28th total of 5,980,000 shares. Approximately 9.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIGC opened at $8.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 4.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.88. BigCommerce has a 12 month low of $7.74 and a 12 month high of $24.10.

BIGC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on BigCommerce from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on BigCommerce from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America downgraded BigCommerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on BigCommerce from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on BigCommerce from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.12.

In other BigCommerce news, insider Robert Kaloustian sold 4,365 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total transaction of $38,586.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,880 shares in the company, valued at $661,939.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 575,632 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $5,756,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,048 shares in the company, valued at $460,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 592,007 shares of company stock worth $5,909,058. 31.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BigCommerce during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in BigCommerce by 81.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in BigCommerce by 351.3% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,539 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 29.6% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 6,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

