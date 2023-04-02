BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 659,500 shares, a drop of 7.0% from the February 28th total of 709,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 683,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 6.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of BIT Mining

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BTCM. UBS Group AG raised its stake in BIT Mining by 105.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 24,166 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in BIT Mining in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in BIT Mining by 390.4% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 122,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 97,715 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in BIT Mining in the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BIT Mining by 36.9% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 40,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 10,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of BIT Mining in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

BIT Mining Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of BIT Mining stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $2.46. 115,177 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,258. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.58. BIT Mining has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $31.75. The company has a market cap of $26.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 2.89.

BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported ($1.92) earnings per share for the quarter. BIT Mining had a negative net margin of 26.09% and a negative return on equity of 44.88%. The company had revenue of $61.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.30 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BIT Mining will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BIT Mining Company Profile

BIT Mining Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining enterprise. Its business covers cryptocurrency mining, pool, machine manufacturing, and data center operation. The company utilizes cryptocurrency mining machines and hydroelectric cryptocurrency mines, the sole purpose of which is to mine bitcoin. It also owns the mining pool business operated under BTC.com, including the domain name and wallet.

Featured Articles

