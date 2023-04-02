Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Price Reaches $122.43 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar. Bitcoin Cash has a market cap of $2.37 billion and $112.86 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be bought for $122.43 or 0.00436163 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash (CRYPTO:BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,353,912 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a cryptocurrency that was created in 2017 as a result of a hard fork of the Bitcoin blockchain. It has a larger block size (8 MB) than Bitcoin (1 MB) and a different transaction ordering method called “canonical transaction ordering” (CTOR). BCH is used as a means of exchange and a store of value and is accepted by merchants and businesses around the world. It was created by a group of individuals and companies led by the open-source software project “Bitcoin ABC” and supported by a large community of users and developers.”

Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX.

