Bitcoin Cash Market Capitalization Tops $2.37 Billion (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 2nd. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be purchased for about $122.62 or 0.00436067 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Cash has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion and $113.80 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,118.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.50 or 0.00126263 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00030080 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000575 BTC.

About Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,353,762 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org. The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a cryptocurrency that was created in 2017 as a result of a hard fork of the Bitcoin blockchain. It has a larger block size (8 MB) than Bitcoin (1 MB) and a different transaction ordering method called “canonical transaction ordering” (CTOR). BCH is used as a means of exchange and a store of value and is accepted by merchants and businesses around the world. It was created by a group of individuals and companies led by the open-source software project “Bitcoin ABC” and supported by a large community of users and developers.”

Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini.

