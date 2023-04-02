BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Short Interest Down 15.5% in March

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,880,000 shares, a decrease of 15.5% from the February 28th total of 24,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,990,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:BB traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.56. 20,638,709 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,500,978. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.82. BlackBerry has a 12 month low of $3.17 and a 12 month high of $7.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.58.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 9.92% and a negative net margin of 111.89%. The company had revenue of $151.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that BlackBerry will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on BlackBerry from $4.50 to $4.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TD Securities raised shares of BlackBerry from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $3.75 to $4.00 in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackBerry currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.05.

In other news, CFO Steve Rai sold 8,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.32, for a total value of $29,740.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,534.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,150 shares of company stock valued at $68,017. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the first quarter worth about $96,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,012,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,014,000 after purchasing an additional 348,263 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 8,343 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after purchasing an additional 113,962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, and data privacy solutions, and also focuses on the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

