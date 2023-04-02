bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Short Interest Update

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,510,000 shares, a growth of 12.2% from the February 28th total of 18,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days.

In other bluebird bio news, Director Nick Leschly sold 4,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total transaction of $33,462.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 280,149 shares in the company, valued at $2,185,162.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 8,025 shares of company stock valued at $62,595 in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its position in bluebird bio by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 165,807 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in bluebird bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in bluebird bio by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,847 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in bluebird bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in bluebird bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,081,000. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BLUE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on bluebird bio in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on bluebird bio from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, bluebird bio has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.89.

NASDAQ:BLUE traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,744,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,626,367. bluebird bio has a twelve month low of $2.87 and a twelve month high of $8.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.38.

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

