BMO Capital Markets Increases Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target to $340.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from $304.00 to $340.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

LULU has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $343.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $406.73.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $364.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $312.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $320.76. Lululemon Athletica has a 1-year low of $251.51 and a 1-year high of $410.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The apparel retailer reported $4.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 10.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 11.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LULU. Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth $824,128,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,887,522 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,366,356,000 after purchasing an additional 379,707 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 7,310.9% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 364,318 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $116,720,000 after purchasing an additional 359,402 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 31.1% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,060,970 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $296,607,000 after purchasing an additional 251,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4,426.8% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 251,959 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $68,785,000 after purchasing an additional 246,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

Featured Articles

