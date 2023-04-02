BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) Short Interest Up 14.9% in March

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 269,100 shares, an increase of 14.9% from the February 28th total of 234,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 381,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,724,536 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after acquiring an additional 72,782 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 1.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 988,917 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 16,518 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 167.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 819,508 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 512,979 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 7.2% during the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 774,847 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 52,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 1.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 498,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 6,846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.49% of the company’s stock.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

DHF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 390,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,457. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.22. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has a 12 month low of $2.02 and a 12 month high of $2.83.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Dividend Announcement

About BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be issued a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.29%.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income. The firm invests its assets in income securities of U.S. issuers rated below investment grade quality or unrated income securities that The Dreyfus Corp., serving as the fund’s investment manager and administrator.

