Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Acquires New Shares in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 289,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,989,000. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $398,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $842,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,335,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,098,070. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.32. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $47.78 and a 52 week high of $49.64.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

