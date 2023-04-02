Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Buys 16,897 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 442,375 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,897 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for about 3.5% of Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $24,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 86,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after acquiring an additional 12,244 shares in the last quarter. Derbend Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Derbend Asset Management now owns 246,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,406,000 after acquiring an additional 21,466 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 159.2% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 381,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,808,000 after acquiring an additional 234,555 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 5,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 196,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,695,000 after buying an additional 81,253 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JEPI traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,179,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,007,191. The company has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.64. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.92 and a 12 month high of $62.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.21.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

