Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Grows Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 115.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,583 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $468,973,000. Continental Investors Services Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,569.1% during the 3rd quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 1,441,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,235 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20,184.0% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,219,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,665 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,755,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,851 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,384,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,350,000 after acquiring an additional 760,532 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $3.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $204.10. 2,986,275 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,255,701. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $201.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $233.36.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

