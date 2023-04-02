Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Has $440,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd lessened its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,448.2% during the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 88,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,939,000 after buying an additional 83,129 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 17,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,690,000 after purchasing an additional 4,463 shares in the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 247,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,665,000 after purchasing an additional 5,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $4.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $249.44. The company had a trading volume of 699,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,623. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.78. The company has a market cap of $79.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $203.64 and a fifty-two week high of $296.44.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

