Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Invests $203,000 in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KO. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 956.1% during the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

KO stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $62.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,440,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,799,158. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.35. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $54.01 and a 1 year high of $67.20. The stock has a market cap of $268.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.92 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 22.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $2,103,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,216,775.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $2,103,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,216,775.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $7,881,152.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,210,547.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 282,268 shares of company stock worth $17,137,823. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.55.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Recommended Stories

