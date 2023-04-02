Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Sells 133 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd cut its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 251,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,869,000 after purchasing an additional 10,187 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $216,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 541,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,696,000 after acquiring an additional 12,950 shares during the last quarter. TL Private Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 138,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,020,000 after acquiring an additional 18,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $4.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $249.44. The stock had a trading volume of 699,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,623. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.78. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $203.64 and a one year high of $296.44. The stock has a market cap of $79.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.