Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Issues Earnings Results

Posted by on Apr 2nd, 2023

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLIGet Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04, Yahoo Finance reports. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Trading Up 32.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BCLI traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.30. 2,843,924 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 443,022. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.09 and a 52 week high of $4.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com cut Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, March 26th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 9,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.61% of the company’s stock.

About Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which develops and commercializes adult stem cell therapeutic products. It focuses on utilizing the patients own bone marrow stem cells to generate neuron-like cells that may provide an effective treatment initially for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis and spinal cord injury.

Earnings History for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI)

