Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Issues Earnings Results

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04, Yahoo Finance reports. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Trading Up 32.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BCLI traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.30. 2,843,924 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 443,022. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.09 and a 52 week high of $4.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com cut Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, March 26th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

About Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 9,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.61% of the company’s stock.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which develops and commercializes adult stem cell therapeutic products. It focuses on utilizing the patients own bone marrow stem cells to generate neuron-like cells that may provide an effective treatment initially for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis and spinal cord injury.

