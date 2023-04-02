Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Issues Earnings Results

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04, Yahoo Finance reports. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS.
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Trading Up 32.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BCLI traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.30. 2,843,924 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 443,022. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.09 and a 52 week high of $4.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.37.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com cut Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, March 26th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics
About Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which develops and commercializes adult stem cell therapeutic products. It focuses on utilizing the patients own bone marrow stem cells to generate neuron-like cells that may provide an effective treatment initially for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis and spinal cord injury.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (BCLI)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/27 – 3/31
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
Receive News & Ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.