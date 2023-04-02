Brixmor Property Group Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 (NYSE:BRX)

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd.

Brixmor Property Group has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Brixmor Property Group has a dividend payout ratio of 115.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Brixmor Property Group to earn $2.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.8%.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Brixmor Property Group Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BRX opened at $21.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.20 and a 200 day moving average of $21.67. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Brixmor Property Group has a 12-month low of $17.62 and a 12-month high of $27.19.

Institutional Trading of Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group ( NYSE:BRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.14). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 29.08%. The business had revenue of $308.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,506,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $840,504,000 after buying an additional 275,636 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,119,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $519,296,000 after buying an additional 10,028,534 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,686,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $430,669,000 after buying an additional 2,001,159 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,195,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,108,000 after buying an additional 147,035 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 37.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,343,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,575,000 after purchasing an additional 909,512 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on BRX shares. Barclays upped their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.25.

About Brixmor Property Group

(Get Rating)

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.