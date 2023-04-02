Brokerages Set AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Target Price at $135.25

Shares of AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $135.25.
A number of equities analysts have commented on ELUXY shares. Longbow Research upgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Pareto Securities downgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th.
AB Electrolux (publ) Stock Performance
ELUXY stock opened at $24.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.26. AB Electrolux has a 1-year low of $20.01 and a 1-year high of $34.16.
About AB Electrolux (publ)
Electrolux AB engages in the manufacturing of home and professional appliances. It operates through the following business segments: Europe; North America; Latin America; and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The company was founded by Axel Wenner-Gren on August 1, 1919 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.
