Brokerages Set AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Target Price at $135.25

Shares of AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $135.25.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ELUXY shares. Longbow Research upgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Pareto Securities downgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th.

Get AB Electrolux (publ) alerts:

AB Electrolux (publ) Stock Performance

ELUXY stock opened at $24.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.26. AB Electrolux has a 1-year low of $20.01 and a 1-year high of $34.16.

About AB Electrolux (publ)

AB Electrolux (publ) ( OTCMKTS:ELUXY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter. AB Electrolux (publ) had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 7.35%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AB Electrolux will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Electrolux AB engages in the manufacturing of home and professional appliances. It operates through the following business segments: Europe; North America; Latin America; and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The company was founded by Axel Wenner-Gren on August 1, 1919 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AB Electrolux (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Electrolux (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.