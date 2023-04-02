Brokerages Set Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Target Price at $12.10

Shares of Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.10.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WSR shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Whitestone REIT in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Whitestone REIT alerts:

Whitestone REIT Price Performance

NYSE WSR opened at $9.20 on Friday. Whitestone REIT has a fifty-two week low of $8.15 and a fifty-two week high of $13.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.43. The firm has a market cap of $454.66 million, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Whitestone REIT Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Whitestone REIT

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. Whitestone REIT’s payout ratio is 67.61%.

In other news, Director Amy Shih-Hua Feng bought 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.67 per share, with a total value of $35,295.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,742 shares in the company, valued at $84,535.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Whitestone REIT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Whitestone REIT engages in the operation of commercial properties in culturally diverse markets of major metropolitan areas. The company was founded on August 20, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Whitestone REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitestone REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.