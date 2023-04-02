Brokers Issue Forecasts for TMC the metals company Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:TMC)

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Edison Inv. Res issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TMC the metals in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 29th. Edison Inv. Res analyst D. Larkam forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the year. The consensus estimate for TMC the metals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.14) per share. Edison Inv. Res also issued estimates for TMC the metals’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

Shares of TMC opened at $0.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $220.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.96 and its 200 day moving average is $0.91. TMC the metals has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $2.89.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of TMC the metals by 442.0% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 5,420,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,420,000 shares during the period. Ronit Capital LLP lifted its stake in shares of TMC the metals by 471.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ronit Capital LLP now owns 1,713,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,891 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TMC the metals by 7,391.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,198,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,600 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of TMC the metals by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 754,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 361,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of TMC the metals by 5,685.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 607,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 596,970 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.67% of the company’s stock.

TMC the metals company Inc, a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in the Clarion Clipperton Zone (CCZ) in the south-west of San Diego, California. The company primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products.

