Brokers Issue Forecasts for Xos, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:XOS)

Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for XOS in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 30th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives anticipates that the company will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for XOS’s current full-year earnings is ($0.45) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for XOS’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of XOS from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of XOS from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded shares of XOS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $0.60 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday.

XOS Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On XOS

XOS stock opened at $0.53 on Friday. XOS has a 1 year low of $0.43 and a 1 year high of $3.53. The company has a market cap of $88.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.75 and a 200 day moving average of $0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 9.40 and a quick ratio of 5.13.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in XOS in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in XOS by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 73,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 32,253 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in XOS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in XOS in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in XOS by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 112,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 47,469 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at XOS

In other XOS news, Director George N. Mattson bought 80,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.67 per share, with a total value of $53,878.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 184,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,679.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dakota Semler purchased 155,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.94 per share, for a total transaction of $145,877.66. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,453,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,246,035.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George N. Mattson purchased 80,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.67 per share, for a total transaction of $53,878.72. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 184,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,679.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 643,667 shares of company stock valued at $570,344. Corporate insiders own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

XOS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xos, Inc, a mobility solutions company, manufactures and sells battery-electric commercial vehicles. It offers a range of services to facilitate the transition of fleets to electric vehicles, including charging infrastructure, vehicle maintenance, financing, and service. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

