Brokers Offer Predictions for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) – Wedbush dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 29th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.46. The consensus estimate for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s current full-year earnings is $6.26 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.69 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.75 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.71 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.75 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $58.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.65.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Down 1.2 %

ZION opened at $29.93 on Friday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $22.55 and a one year high of $71.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.66 and its 200-day moving average is $48.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 5.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.17.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.18. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 27.18%. The company had revenue of $988.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the third quarter worth about $739,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 523,609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,631,000 after purchasing an additional 70,761 shares during the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 55,138 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 3rd quarter worth about $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 2,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $118,784.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,221 shares in the company, valued at $1,015,637.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 2,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $118,784.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,015,637.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total value of $326,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,659.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,932 shares of company stock worth $693,458 over the last 90 days. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.28%.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

