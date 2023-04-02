Bullseye Investment Management LLC Increases Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Bullseye Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,516 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the quarter. Bullseye Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the third quarter worth approximately $261,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 450,215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $119,055,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new position in Albemarle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Albemarle

In other news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.49, for a total value of $106,539.33. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,213,614.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,836 shares of company stock valued at $1,917,699. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Stock Down 0.6 %

ALB opened at $221.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.57. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $185.15 and a 12 month high of $334.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $250.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $258.27.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 37.63%. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was up 193.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 30.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Albemarle Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. This is a boost from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on ALB shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $325.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Albemarle from $345.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Albemarle in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Albemarle from $340.00 to $362.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Albemarle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.00.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

