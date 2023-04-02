Bullseye Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Bullseye Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,985 shares during the quarter. Omega Healthcare Investors accounts for 2.5% of Bullseye Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Bullseye Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $2,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OHI. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 326,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,510,000 after buying an additional 17,447 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 67,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 7,873 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 184,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,758,000 after acquiring an additional 9,270 shares during the last quarter. 63.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.22.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Up 1.0 %

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $27.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 5.01 and a quick ratio of 5.01. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.81 and a 1-year high of $33.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.78%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 149.72%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

