Bullseye Investment Management LLC Takes Position in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Bullseye Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 48,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,141,000. ABM Industries comprises approximately 1.8% of Bullseye Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ABM Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in ABM Industries in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in ABM Industries by 37.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ABM Industries during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in ABM Industries by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 92.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of ABM Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ABM Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE ABM opened at $44.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 12 month low of $37.68 and a 12 month high of $54.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.59.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.56%.

In other ABM Industries news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total value of $135,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 371,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,754,457.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 2,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total transaction of $115,718.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,034,715.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 3,000 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $135,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 371,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,754,457.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,335 shares of company stock valued at $385,654 in the last 90 days. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business and Industry, Manufacturing and Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions. The Business and Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties, sports and entertainment venues, and traditional hospitals and non-acute healthcare facilities.

