Bullseye Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL)

Bullseye Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,038 shares during the period. Bullseye Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 1,402.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 171,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,180,000 after acquiring an additional 159,690 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,668,000. Centric Wealth Management bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,778,000. Savior LLC grew its stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 162.7% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 74,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 46,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas in the 3rd quarter worth $2,151,000.

NYSEARCA BOIL opened at $3.61 on Friday. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas has a 52-week low of $3.26 and a 52-week high of $140.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.89 and a 200-day moving average of $27.11.

The ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (BOIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex index. The fund provides 2x the daily return of an index that measures the price performance of natural gas as reflected through publicly traded natural gas futures contracts.

