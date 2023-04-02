Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Downgraded by UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

BURL has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $214.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Loop Capital raised shares of Burlington Stores from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $230.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Burlington Stores from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $231.73.

Shares of NYSE BURL opened at $202.10 on Wednesday. Burlington Stores has a 12-month low of $106.47 and a 12-month high of $239.94. The stock has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 57.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $217.85 and a 200 day moving average of $183.84.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.24. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 40.35%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. Burlington Stores’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Burlington Stores will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Burlington Stores news, Director William P. Mcnamara sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.26, for a total transaction of $106,130.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,768.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Burlington Stores news, Director William P. Mcnamara sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.26, for a total transaction of $106,130.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,768.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 47,153 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.46, for a total transaction of $9,876,667.38. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 55,173 shares in the company, valued at $11,556,536.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. It operates through the following segments: Ladies Apparel, Accessories and Shoes, Home, Mens Apparel, Kids Apparel and Baby, and Outerwear.

