Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZIP) Announces $0.55 Quarterly Dividend

Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZIP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd.

Cadiz Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CDZIP opened at $16.98 on Friday. Cadiz has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $18.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.13.

Get Cadiz alerts:

Insider Activity at Cadiz

In related news, major shareholder International Group Se Heerema acquired 3,675,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.84 per share, for a total transaction of $14,112,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 20,513,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,773,625.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Cadiz Company Profile

Cadiz Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a natural resources development company in the United States. It engages in the water resource and agricultural development activities in San Bernardino County properties. The company owns approximately 35,000 acres of land in the Cadiz and Fenner valleys of eastern San Bernardino County; and approximately 11,000 acres of land in the eastern Mojave Desert portion of San Bernardino County.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cadiz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadiz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.