Caliber Wealth Management LLC Buys 10,900 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Caliber Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 104.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,297 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 368.0% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 482 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Price Performance

NYSE MDT traded up $1.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,561,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,236,613. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.02 and a 200 day moving average of $81.60. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $75.76 and a one year high of $114.31.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $102.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. UBS Group cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.11.

About Medtronic

(Get Rating)

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

Recommended Stories

