Caliber Wealth Management LLC Invests $332,000 in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Caliber Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 854 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INTU. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Intuit in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Intuit by 81.0% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in Intuit by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Intuit from $457.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Intuit from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $444.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $448.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $484.84.

Intuit Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of INTU stock traded up $5.74 on Friday, hitting $445.83. 1,700,999 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,831,283. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $415.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $403.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.16. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $339.36 and a one year high of $507.71.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.76. Intuit had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.38, for a total transaction of $229,652.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,863. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 597 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $238,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.38, for a total transaction of $229,652.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,863. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,925 shares of company stock worth $3,258,123. Company insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Further Reading

