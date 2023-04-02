Caliber Wealth Management LLC Makes New $475,000 Investment in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Caliber Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 0.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. 82.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total transaction of $67,164,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,748,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,505,105,374.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $866,175.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,926 shares in the company, valued at $20,069,621.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total value of $67,164,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,748,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,505,105,374.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 205,000 shares of company stock worth $68,887,075. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LLY traded up $2.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $343.42. 2,933,578 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,535,810. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $331.96 and its 200-day moving average is $343.30. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $276.83 and a 12-month high of $384.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 73.61% and a net margin of 21.88%. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LLY. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Eli Lilly and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $382.05.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

