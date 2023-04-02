Caliber Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Caliber Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,179 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 1,189.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $541,962,000 after buying an additional 2,021,754 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 77.8% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,849,583 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $950,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,960 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 16.3% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,869,149 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,816,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,231 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 44.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,531,400 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $625,965,000 after purchasing an additional 776,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 48.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,879,173 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $433,603,000 after purchasing an additional 612,854 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on MCD. Guggenheim upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $302.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $279.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.7 %

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $776,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $776,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at $319,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,122 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,681 over the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MCD stock traded up $1.82 on Friday, reaching $279.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,902,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,721,851. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $268.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $264.10. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $228.34 and a 1 year high of $281.67. The company has a market capitalization of $204.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.62.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 120.10% and a net margin of 26.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 72.81%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

