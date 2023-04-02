Caliber Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Caliber Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $51,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 25.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 7,292 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 55.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,657 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $1,345,000. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PFG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $94.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $78.64.

Principal Financial Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $74.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,445,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,679,011. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.05 and a 1 year high of $96.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.30.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.16. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 27.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

Principal Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.60%.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc engages in the investment management offering business. It offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients. It operates its business through following segments: Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, U.S.

Featured Stories

