Caliber Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,784 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Caliber Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 36.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,168 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,784 shares during the period. Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 8,420 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,625 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,766 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $362,236,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 4,246 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 2,176 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. 82.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LULU has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $383.00 to $431.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $343.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $406.73.

Shares of LULU traded up $6.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $364.19. 2,218,001 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,753,446. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $312.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $320.76. The company has a market cap of $46.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.35. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $251.51 and a 1 year high of $410.70.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The apparel retailer reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.14. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.43 EPS for the current year.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

