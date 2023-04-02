Caliber Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,139 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Caliber Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 35.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,139 shares during the period. Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 232.1% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.76, for a total transaction of $33,737.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,637,000.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 7,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,164,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,214,010. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.76, for a total transaction of $33,737.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,637,000.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,027 shares of company stock valued at $4,806,619. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Waste Management Trading Up 1.0 %

WM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.27.

NYSE WM traded up $1.64 on Friday, hitting $163.17. 3,115,601 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,974,159. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $152.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.89 and a 52-week high of $175.98.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

About Waste Management

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.