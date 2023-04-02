Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) Price Target to C$12.50

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$16.00 to C$12.50 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Total Energy Services from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.

Total Energy Services Stock Performance

Shares of Total Energy Services stock opened at C$8.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.82. Total Energy Services has a twelve month low of C$6.12 and a twelve month high of C$9.87. The stock has a market cap of C$342.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$8.69 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.32.

Total Energy Services Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Total Energy Services

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. This is a boost from Total Energy Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Total Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

In other news, Director Daniel Kim Halyk purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$8.30 per share, with a total value of C$41,500.00. In other news, Director Daniel Kim Halyk purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$8.30 per share, with a total value of C$41,500.00. Also, insider Total Energy Services Inc purchased 112,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$8.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$970,188.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$970,188.80. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 126,762 shares of company stock valued at $1,087,285. 6.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Total Energy Services

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

