Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Given New C$2.40 Price Target at Bank of America

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Bank of America from C$2.75 to C$2.40 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on WEED. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$4.95 to C$3.65 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$2.90 to C$2.40 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$2.50 to C$1.75 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$5.00 to C$3.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Benchmark set a C$2.00 price objective on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canopy Growth currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$4.41.

Canopy Growth Stock Performance

TSE WEED opened at C$2.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.72. Canopy Growth has a 1 year low of C$2.37 and a 1 year high of C$10.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.28.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

