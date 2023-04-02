Cantor Fitzgerald Cuts Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Price Target to $2.00

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Cantor Fitzgerald from $13.00 to $2.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Taysha Gene Therapies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Taysha Gene Therapies from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. BTIG Research downgraded Taysha Gene Therapies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Taysha Gene Therapies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $8.79.
Taysha Gene Therapies Stock Up 10.2 %
NASDAQ:TSHA opened at $0.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.22. Taysha Gene Therapies has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $7.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.01, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.54.
Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 foe the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.
