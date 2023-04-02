Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Short Interest Update

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,140,000 shares, a decline of 6.4% from the February 28th total of 5,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 588,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.7 days. Approximately 12.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:CARA traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.91. 824,252 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,073,865. The firm has a market cap of $264.86 million, a P/E ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 0.99. Cara Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.77 and a twelve month high of $13.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.91.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Cara Therapeutics from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Bank of America lowered Cara Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

In related news, CEO Christopher Posner sold 4,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total value of $49,453.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,151,966. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,582,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,972,000 after buying an additional 229,507 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Cara Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,307,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,962,000 after purchasing an additional 40,197 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC acquired a new position in Cara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $24,171,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Cara Therapeutics by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,954,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,845,000 after purchasing an additional 273,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cara Therapeutics by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 857,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,207,000 after purchasing an additional 37,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

