Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock.
NASDAQ CRDF opened at $1.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.57. Cardiff Oncology has a 1 year low of $1.13 and a 1 year high of $3.41.
Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. Cardiff Oncology had a negative return on equity of 32.95% and a negative net margin of 10,033.16%. The firm had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.08 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cardiff Oncology will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Cardiff Oncology, Inc is an oncology therapeutics company, which engages in the development of drugs that target mitosis for the treatment of various types of cancer. It is focused on developing onvansertib, a first-in-class, third-generation Polo-like Kinase 1 (PLK1) inhibitor, in combination with standard-of-care chemotherapy and targeted therapeutics.
