CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 244,000 shares, a decrease of 6.0% from the February 28th total of 259,700 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.1 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CASI Pharmaceuticals
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 112,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 31,971 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 57,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 23,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.62% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
CASI Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 12.1 %
About CASI Pharmaceuticals
CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs. The company develops and commercializes the oncology drugs and drug candidates in China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau.
Read More
