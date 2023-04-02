Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,352 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $12,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 105.6% during the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Schear Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,147,000. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 14,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Caterpillar by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 153,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,758,000 after purchasing an additional 43,348 shares in the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms recently issued reports on CAT. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.35.
Insider Transactions at Caterpillar
Caterpillar Trading Up 1.9 %
CAT traded up $4.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $228.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,746,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,353,487. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.11. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.60 and a 1-year high of $266.04.
Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Caterpillar Company Profile
Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.
Featured Stories
